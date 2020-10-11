Promoter Bob Arum has revealed he wants Tyson Fury to take on Anthony Joshua in April or May next year in what would be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Between the two of them, Fury and Joshua currently hold all four world heavyweight title belts and are widely regarded as the best two in the division.

Fury has been promoted by Arum for his last three fights - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

The two Brits have reached a ‘financial agreement’ for two fights next year, but no dates or venues have been announced as Joshua has to overcome Kubrat Pulev in December.

And while Fury was due to face Wilder at the end of the year, it now appears the inability to have a crowd has meant that will no longer take place.

But Arum still hopes Fury will fight this year and believes he will return to the UK for the first time since August 2018.

"That’s up to Tyson because if we can’t, as appears to be the case, put on Wilder vs Fury this year, Tyson wants to keep busy and we are going to accommodate him," he told talkSPORT.

"Then next year, assuming Joshua beats Pulev, we can look forward to a Fury vs Joshua fight.

"If he (Fury) wants to do a fight in December then he’ll have to do it with another opponent in the UK and then, hopefully if he’s successful and Joshua is successful on December 12, we will look forward to talking about the Fury vs Joshua fight sometime in the spring of next year.

"Tyson Fury is a very intelligent man and he put it accurately that if he can’t do a Wilder fight in December, which it looks like can’t happen, he wants to fight someone else.

"He’s been training vigorously during this whole pandemic. Last time he fought was in February, so sure he should do a fight in December in the UK against an opponent that will be selected and we will get ready for April or May for the great showdown that everyone wants to see, which is Fury against Joshua.

"The only thing that is going to stop that fight is if Tyson Fury doesn’t beat the opponent he selects in December and Joshua doesn’t beat Pulev. But if they both win, that’s the fight we are moving ahead on for April or May next year."

Fury is undefeated in 31 fights, with the only blemish on his record coming against Wilder in 2018 when the pair controversially drew.