Promoter Bob Arum has revealed he has not made plans to stage the super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua because he believes Kubrat Pulev is going to upset the applecart next month.

Pulev is facing Joshua in London on December 12 as he bids to shock the world and turn the heavyweight division on its head.

Joshua was dropped four times by Ruiz back in June 2019 - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

And Arum, who promotes both Fury and Pulev, feels Joshua’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr 18 months ago proves he can be stopped by the Bulgarian in his upcoming fight.

Speaking about his involvement with Pulev, he told the Gary Newbon Sports Show: "I’m involved with everybody. Including Eddie (Hearn). I said 'don’t make plans so quick for a Fury-Joshua fight because I think Pulev is going to beat Joshua'.

"Let me explain my theory. Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz, who is not a puncher, never been a puncher, and I know that because thirty odd fights that Ruiz had, we promoted.

"He has quick hands, he’s not a bad heavyweight, but he’s not a puncher. He devastated Joshua and knocked him out.

"Then the second fight, what happened there? Joshua ran around the ring, Ruiz had celebrated so much and gotten so obese that he couldn’t catch him and that was the fight.

"So I think Joshua is still vulnerable and Pulev is a real tough, rugged heavyweight."

If Pulev does stun Joshua later this year, the Brit will almost certainly invoke the rematch clause which Arum confirmed has been signed between the two.

Meanwhile, Fury is fighting on December 5 against an unconfirmed opponent, with a contract having been sent earlier this week to German Agit Kabayel.