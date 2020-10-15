Colombian Oscar Rivas believes he is the best opponent for WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury’s homecoming fight in the UK on December 5.

The Gypsy King was originally due to take on Deontay Wilder for the third time at the end of 2020 following his triumph against The Bronze Bomber back in February.

Rivas (left) lost to Dillian Whyte when he fought in the UK last year - (Copyright PA)

But as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to push a bout with the American into 2021, Fury has now decided to abandon the fight altogether.

Instead, the Brit is expected to return to the ring in Britain at the end of the year and is currently looking for a viable opponent for his first UK-based clash since August 2018

And Rivas’ promoter Yvon Michel believes the 33-year-old is the perfect challenger for Fury’s heavyweight crown.

"Oscar is fit, available, ranked No 8 by the WBC and would gladly take the challenge," he told Sky Sports.

"'Now for December I believe Oscar would be the best and the logical choice for Fury in his first title defence.

"We know Fury loves challenges and fights for the fans. Fury has written the best story of all for a fighter who became a heavyweight champion of the world and I am sure he is aware of Rivas' story.

"Rivas would be the best challenge and a fan-friendly fight.

"Oscar is in training and was supposed to fight on December 19 as co-feature on the Fury vs Wilder fight."

Rivas did drop Whyte in their fight but ultimately lost on points - (Copyright PA)

Rivas has just one loss on his record in 27 professional fights which came against Brit Dillian Whyte in July 2019.

But he has not fought since that defeat and so is looking to land the biggest fight possible before the end of the year.

Providing Fury comes through his opponent in December, he is expected to fight Anthony Joshua in an undisputed clash in the first half of 2021.