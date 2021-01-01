Oscar De La Hoya interested in ‘revenge fight’ with Floyd Mayweather as he eyes comeback
Oscar De La Hoya has revealed he is interested in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, more than 13 years after their first clash.
De La Hoya, 47, announced earlier this year his plans to come out of retirement and last month called out current middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.
But now the Californian has set his sights on a former opponent in Mayweather, who beat him by split decision in May 2007.
"I've always prided myself in fighting the very best, and why go after the second-best?," De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.
"Why not go after the guy that beat (Canelo)? Why not go after (Floyd) Mayweather, for instance, in a revenge fight?
"That's something that's very intriguing. We'll see how I feel, and then we'll take it from there."
Six-weight world champion De La Hoya hung up his gloves in 2008 after being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in eight rounds.
Meanwhile, Mayweather’s last professional contest came in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor, a fight he won via tenth round TKO.
Although De La Hoya’s clash with Mayweather ended in a split decision back in 2007, the overwhelming view was that ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ had done more than enough to secure the victory.