Former six-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya believes he could beat current middleweight title holder Gennady Golovkin ‘easy’ as he considers returning to the ring.

The 47-year-old American, who has not fought since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008, has been talking about making a comeback for some time.

And now it would appear he has focused in on who he would like to fight, with 38-year-old Kazakh Golovkin someone he believes he could defeat.

Golovkin remains one of the most feared middleweights in the world (Zuma Press/PA Images)

“You know how easy GGG would be for me? Oh, my gosh," he said in an interview with Boxing Scene. "It would be a high-profile fight, that’s for sure."

"He’s older as well. I always took a good shot and I always took apart fighters like him.

"In my mind it would be that easy. I would definitely consider it, that’s for sure.

"Right now I came down to 170lb. So I still am not sure if I can make 154. I’m sure I can make 160 comfortably."

Golovkin’s only defeat in 42 fights came against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September 2018 when he lost their rematch by majority decision after their first bout ended in a controversial draw.

De La Hoya promoted Alvarez up until recently when the two parted ways after Canelo had initially filed a lawsuit against his company Golden Boy Promotions.

Golovkin’s next fight was announced earlier this week as being against Kamil Szeremeta on December 18 in what could be a record-breaking 21st middleweight title defence.