Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr this weekend has reportedly broken pre-fight pay-per-view records.

The Los Angeles-based event, which also features YouTuber Jake Paul on the undercard, is said to have ‘shattered’ previous PPV numbers despite costing Americans $49.99 and Brits £19.99.

Jones will return for his firs fight since 2018 when he takes on Tyson this Saturday (Tass/PA Images)

The report from Yahoo which detailed the PPV record was retweeted by legendary heavyweight Tyson on Wednesday.

And ‘Iron Mike’ added: "Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning.

"@RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready."

Tyson, 54, has not fought since he was stopped by Kevin McBride 15 years ago, while Jones, 51, has spent just two years out the ring but is widely considered to be nearly 20 years past his prime.

And many on social media have mocked the number of rules which are being put in place to protect both fighters.

The eight rounds have been limited to just two minutes rather than the standard three minutes, there will be no knockouts allowed and no judges will be in attendance, meaning a winner will not be announced at the end.

These bizarre rules have left many on Twitter baffled as to why fight fans would choose to pay almost $50 for the event.

One said: "Pointless fight so pointless talking about it."

Another added: "How’ve they made a Jake Paul fight more exciting than a Mike Tyson Jones fight baffles me."

And a third said: "Unless you're Media covering it, anyone who buys the #PPV of the #Tyson-#Jones exhibition is a complete moron.

"#MikeTyson & #RoyJones should be embarrassed, this isn't Boxing, it's a con job, & anyone that buys it certifies themselves as stupid."