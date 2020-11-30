Mike Tyson has revealed he smoked marijuana before his clash with Roy Jones Jr.

‘Iron Mike’, 54, who fought to a draw with Jones over eight two-minute rounds in California, looked in tremendous shape ahead of the contest and proved to be relentless throughout the bout.

And his physical condition received even more praise after the fight when he confirmed he had continued to smoke cannabis right up until the clash with Jones.

Tyson impressed in his performance against Jones (SIPA USA/PA Images)

When asked in his post-fight press conference whether he smoked marijuana before the fight, he said: "Absolutely, yes.

"Listen, I can’t stop smoking. I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke. I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking.

"It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die.

"There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning. There’s no end."

The three judges all disagreed on the outcome of the fight, with one going for Jones, one with Tyson and the other a draw.

But many fight fans believed Tyson had done more than enough to get the win, a feat which he was lauded for given he has not fought since 2005.

By contrast, Jones was fighting regularly up until 2018 and so was expected to be in better condition than Tyson.

After the fight, Tyson stated he would like to continue his comeback.