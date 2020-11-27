Mike Tyson feeds his dog a Roy Jones Jr cake ahead of exhibition fight
Mike Tyson has provoked Roy Jones Jr by feeding his dog a cake with Jones’s face on it for Thanksgiving.
The 54-year-old heavyweight, who has an Instagram page for dog Mars Tyson, then shared the picture ahead of Saturday’s fight.
The caption read: "Thanks to my best friend @miketyson for making this #thanksgiving the greatest.
"@royjonesjrofficial was delicious. Tysoontriller.com Nov 28th."
Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years as he takes on Jones, 51, in eight two-minute rounds in Los Angeles.
Jones retired in 2018 but is considered to be way past his prime of the 1990s and early 2000s.
The bout has been widely criticised as the commission sanctioning the fight has said no knockouts will be permitted and that there will be no winner announced as no-one is scoring the fight.
The fight will cost US fight fans $49.99 on FITE.tv pay-per-view, while the British public will have to pay £19.95 on BT Sport Box Office after the conclusion of Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce on normal BT Sport.