Legendary heavyweight Evander Holyfield believes Conor McGregor ‘would have a chance’ in a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

A crossover bout between the pair has been talked about for some time, with McGregor hinting on numerous occasions that he wants a second professional boxing contest as he looks to follow up his 2017 defeat to Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor first hinted that a fight between himself and Pacquiao could happen last year when he released an unofficial poster (Twitter: @BloodyFist2)

And while Holyfield feels it is a tall order for the Irishman, he also insists McGregor’s iconic status as an MMA fighter gives him a chance against the eight-weight world champion.

"When you’re boxing and using your hands only and not kicking, it is going to be difficult for someone like McGregor," he told The Sun. "It makes it even more difficult because Pacquiao has been doing it all his life and his hand routine is perfect.

"And regardless anybody gets into a fight with him the only person who’s going to have a better chance to beat him is somebody younger doing the same thing he does, which is boxing.

"But if you are the same age there’s not much difference because then you’re going to get whooped.

"However, anybody who gets in the ring has some chance, I believe. You ain’t getting in the ring if you think you ain’t got a chance. And McGregor has some skills too.

"He has that heart to fight, heart of a fighter. He can fight so ain't nobody just going to beat him up in no kind of way. Just like the boxers, he has the mentality of a fighter.

"Manny, even if he went into a MMA fight he would get kicked but he will get some punches in there and fight, he may get tore up in the end but he is a fighter who is able to do something because of the mentality and how we fighters think. So, McGregor has a chance."

McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC later this month when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.

The Notorious One has not fought since he knocked out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds back in January 2020.