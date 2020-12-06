Lyndon Arthur defends Commonwealth light-heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde
12:34pm, Sun 06 Dec 2020
Lyndon Arthur beat Anthony Yarde to retain his Commonwealth light-heavyweight title.
The 29 year-old Brit won via a split-decision to record his 18th professional win at Westminster's Church House in London.
Yarde, 29, who lost a world title fight to Sergey Kovalev in 2019, felt he had been ‘robbed’ during the clash against Arthur.
He said: "I strongly feel that was a robbery. I don't like to scream the word 'robbery' but I feel like I won the fight.”