Luke Campbell tests positive for coronavirus as Ryan Garcia fight postponed
Luke Campbell’s fight against Ryan Garcia has been postponed after the Brit tested positive for coronavirus.
The 2012 Olympic gold medallist was due to take on the undefeated American in the US on December 5.
But both men will now have to wait a little longer for their opportunity to step inside the ropes.
Promoter Eddie Hearn announced the news on Twitter with a post which read: "Unfortunately @luke11campbelltested positive for Covid 19. He has completed isolation and resumes training shortly but will not be fit for Dec 5.
"We are working on a new date with @GoldenBoyBoxingand @DAZNBoxingand only anticipate a very short delay to this great fight."
Shortly after, Campbell added: "Disappointed that my fight is being delayed but these are sadly the times we live in. I’m feeling well and look forward to confirming a new fight date very soon. Stay safe all."
And Garcia said: "2020 really not giving up till the end."
Campbell is looking to work his way back to a shot at the world title following two unsuccessful attempts against Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko.
Meanwhile, 22-year-old Garcia is being touted as a huge American prospect having knocked out 17 of his 20 opponents since turning professional in 2016.
Hearn is hoping the fight can still take place later in December, although there is a fear it could be pushed back to early 2021, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.