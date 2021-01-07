Luke Campbell has admitted he is ‘hurting’ after his defeat to Ryan Garcia but is remaining coy about his future in boxing.

The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist was stopped by his American opponent in the seventh round of their fight in Texas on Saturday night.

And while Campbell fought well in a clash which saw him drop Garcia in the second round, the Brit is devastated by the outcome.

"I'm hurting a little bit," he told Sky Sports. "Not physically, but mentally I'm hurting a little bit. It's a real bitter pill to try and swallow.

"I'm used to winning and I have that winning mentality. I dedicate my full craft, my life to be dedicated just to win. When it doesn't go your way it's really sickening.

"I tick every box every day, to be the best I can be. It's sickening when I don't get that win."

Campbell’s defeat at the weekend was the third of his professional career having previously come up short in two world title fights against Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko.

But while some have raised questions as to whether he will hang up his gloves following a storied amateur and pro career, the Hull-born fighter is refusing to engage in any premature talk about his future.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's not really come into my head about anything," he added.

"Not had any thoughts about anything, apart from just spending some quality time with my family and just enjoying the rest. This fight has been dragging on since April last year. Now I just want to switch off and enjoy family time. That's it really."