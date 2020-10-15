‘His tan is better than mine’: Kubrat Pulev’s controversial remark about Anthony Joshua ahead of December showdown
Anthony Joshua’s upcoming opponent Kubrat Pulev made a bizarre comment about the Brit’s colour ahead of their showdown at the end of the year.
The Bulgarian, who is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt, is expected to face AJ in London on December 12.
But he raised eyebrows with his recent analysis of the unified champion as he bizzarely responded to a routine question.
"His strengths? I'd say he has a very powerful punch undeniably," Pulev told Sky Sports when asked about the Joshua’s strengths.
He then added: "What are his other strengths? His tan is better than mine."
Joshua and his promotional company Matchroom Boxing are yet to respond to Pulev’s comments.
AJ and Pulev were originally due to fight way back in 2017 before the Sofia-born heavyweight was forced to pull out due to injury.
They were then set to clash in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic led to those plans being cancelled.
But now it looks like December 12 is locked in for the pair to finally collide in what will be Joshua’s first fight since reclaiming his world heavyweight title belts against Andy Ruiz Jr at the end of last year.
If the 31 year-old comes through Pulev, he is expected to face Tyson Fury in an undisputed clash in the first half of 2021.