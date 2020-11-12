Kell Brook could face legendary eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao if he shocks the world against Terence Crawford on Saturday night.

Bob Arum, promoter of the WBO welterweight title fight, has confirmed that the winner of the 147-pound showdown in Las Vegas could be in line for a unification bout against the Filipino in 2021.

Crawford is the overwhelming favourite heading into the fight on Saturday (Zuma Press/PA Images)

"We tried to match Terence with Manny Pacquiao, that fight was going to be held in Qatar in November," the 88-year-old told The Sun.

"But then the minister of health there said we couldn't get a gate because of Covid and it was too dangerous, so that fight disappeared.

"We were then in touch with Brook's people, and I was reluctant to some extent to make the match because Brook is a really big welterweight and Terence is a small welterweight.

"He came up from lightweight, then light-welterweight and Terence will give away a big, big, size advantage and Brook is a very accomplished fighter.

"I think this is a really competitive fight and if Terence doesn't watch out, Brook is going to roll right over him, as Brook is very confident going into this.

"And if he's successful with Terence, maybe I'll make Brook with Manny."

Briton Brook, who won his first world title back in 2014 against American Shawn Porter, has not been in a major fight since he lost to Errol Spence Jr in Sheffield three and a half years ago.

In that time, pound-for-pound star Crawford has become undisputed super-lightweight champion and then moved up to win a belt at welterweight.

The Nebraska-born boxer is undefeated in 36 fights as a professional, stopping 27 of his opponents in the process.