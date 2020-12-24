Joe Joyce wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title before taking on the winner of Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua, according to manager Sam Jones.

Joyce picked up the best victory of his professional career in November when he stopped fellow Brit Daniel Dubois in ten rounds in London.

Now the 34-year-old is in line for a shot at Joshua’s WBO title, which will likely become vacant at some point in 2021 and therefore could see Joyce face old amateur rival Usyk for the belt.

Joyce is hoping to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO title in his next fight (Twitter: @BTSportBoxing)

And Jones has now revealed that their plan for the Olympic silver medalist is for him to fight Usyk before turning his attention to Fury or Joshua.

"Joe would fight the winner (of Fury-Joshua), why not?," he told Sky Sports.

"We want the biggest fights. If you're not boxing to fight the best, then what's the point?

"We were called delusional when we said that we would beat Dubois. People said: 'Dubois will win in one round'. But we got through and I believe he would beat Usyk as well.

"Joe is on the verge of a world title shot. We think, and he thinks, that he is good enough to win a world title.

"He gets stick for being slow but he has proven the doubters wrong - he has won two Commonwealth belts, WBC silver, WBO intercontinental, WBA international, British, European titles. He has won everything except a world title in just 12 fights.

"Look at his list of opponents - he has boxed just one opponent who had a losing record.

"Hopefully the WBO gets vacated, Joe fights Usyk then who knows? 2022, Joe against AJ or Fury."

Fury and Joshua are expected to meet next year (PA)

Fury and Joshua are currently in negotiations for two fights in 2021, but it is not yet clear whether all four heavyweight belts held by the pair would be on the line.

Meanwhile, Usyk is keen to get his shot at the WBO title after beating Dereck Chisora in October.