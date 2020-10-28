Promoter Eddie Hearn has told Deontay Wilder he will have to wait until 2022 for a world title shot after he failed to trigger his contractual right to a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

The American suffered the first defeat of his professional career earlier this year when Fury avenged their controversial draw in December 2018 by dropping him twice before the towel was thrown in during the seventh round.

Fury stopped Wilder on his way to claiming the WBC title back in February - (Copyright PA)

After the fight, it was expected that a third bout would take place as Wilder had a clause which enabled him to rematch The Gypsy King.

But Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has now confirmed that the contract has expired and that instead the Brit is fighting in the UK on December 5 against a different opponent.

And now Hearn, who promotes the other world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has told Wilder that due to the ‘financial agreement’ reached with Fury’s team for two fights in 2021, The Bronze Bomber will be forced to wait even longer for another shot at a title.

"Wilder? I don't know any fighter that wouldn't want the rematch," Hearn told Sky Sports. "But I want to hear him. He's gone missing.

"(Fury's American promoter) Bob Arum says the contract has expired? What sort of contract was this? We're coming off a global pandemic and the force majeure would cover them. It's all really weird.

"Wilder has missed the boat. He won't get a shot at the world title until 2022 onwards because we are going to have two fights (with Fury) next year if we beat Pulev.

"Maybe he is done. You wouldn't hold it against him. But I don't understand the situation."

Joshua immediately regained his world heavyweight titles in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr at the end of 2019 - (Copyright PA)

There has been no word from Wilder’s camp in relation to his plans for next year.

Meanwhile, Joshua is set to take on Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at The 02 Arena on December 12, although it is not yet known whether that will take place with a crowd.