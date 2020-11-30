British heavyweight Joe Joyce wants a showdown with old rival Oleksandr Usyk after his sensational win over Daniel Dubois on Saturday night.

Joyce, 35, who stopped Dubois in the tenth round following a brilliant display, was beaten by Usyk in the World Series of Boxing seven years ago before they both turned professional.

Now, with the pair coming off the back of impressive wins - after Usyk beat Dereck Chisora in October - Joyce wants another clash with the Ukrainian in a bout that could be for the WBO world title.

Joyce damaged Dubois’ left eye to the point where he took a knee and could not continue (Twitter: @BTSportBoxing)

"A Usyk rematch would be amazing for the world title," he told The Sun. "We are both better fighters now, I’ve got better preparation now, I’ve had more rounds. I can land more shots, tire him out and take him out.

"He’s quite a small heavyweight, but I rate him, he’s got skill. It’s hard to hit him, but with my team I reckon I could take him because I’m a more experienced fighter.

"He’s put on some muscle, so he’s a little bit slower. I rate him because he’s got the brains and he’s got good footwork and head movement.

"It would be a difficult fight, but one I want and one I could win."

A fight between Joyce and Usyk would likely be for the WBO belt if Anthony Joshua vacates the strap in order to face WBC champion Tyson Fury.

The most likely scenario, providing Joshua defeats Kubrat Pulev on December 12, is that Joshua and Fury clash for all four belts in the first half of 2021 and the WBO belt is vacated after the fight.

That would then enable Joyce and Usyk to fight for the title while Joshua and Fury fulfill their contractual obligations in a rematch.