Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor AGAIN after he beats Nate Robinson by knock-out
YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has made it clear he wants his next fight to be against Conor McGregor after knocking-out Nate Robinson with a stunning punch last night.
Paul was fighting on the undercard of Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr and put on a powerful display as he brushed aside the former NBA star.
The 23 year-old wrote on Twitter: "I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor? ITS GONNA HAPPEN. YOU WILL ALL SEE.
“@AudieAttar [McGregor’s agent] I’ll call you this week”
He told BT Sport: "These MMA guys go to practice every day and have to spend their whole day on one thing - elbows, knees, grappling, take downs so there's a lot they have to work on.
"But I've been going into the gym for the past three years and all I've been focusing on is boxing, so come over into my arena and you're going to get your a** beat.
"Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor will happen. People think that's crazy and Jake's going to get his a** kicked but we'll see."
Paul’s talk about a fight with McGregor has thrown fans who believed he was building towards a YouTube fight against KSI.
KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, is the reigning YouTube boxing champion. He has defeated Paul’s brother Logan, who is now in talks to fight Floyd Mayweather, and Joe Weller.