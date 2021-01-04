Jake Paul labels brother Logan a ‘fake fighter’ and says he’ll lose to Floyd Mayweather

By Sarah Rendell
16:03pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Fighter and YouTuber Jake Paul has said his brother Logan has no chance of beating Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming fight.

Paul, who recently defeated Nate Robinson by knock-out, also called his brother a ‘fake fighter’ as he hasn’t won a bout before.

He told TMZ Sports: “My brother’s f****. It’s bad for the sport, I think it’s just for clout. My brother’s a fake fighter, I’m the real fighter.

“He’s 0-1-1, and I’m 3-0, I wish him the best of luck. I just like, don’t get in there with a guy whose never even been knocked down. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident.”

Logan Paul will fight Mayweather on February 20 in the exhibition fight.

