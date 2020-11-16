‘It’s laughable!’ - Eddie Hearn slams Tyson Fury’s record compared to Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn believes it is ‘laughable’ to compare Tyson Fury’s record to that of Anthony Joshua ahead of a potential undisputed clash next year.
Hearn, who has promoted Joshua since his pro debut back in 2013, pulled no punches when going through Fury’s resume, even referring to one of his opponents as ‘the Italian bloke’.
"It makes me laugh when people look at AJ's resume. Maybe I'm seeing something other people don't?," he told Sky Sports.
"I mean Dillian Whyte, Dominic Breazeale, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Carlos Takam previously that I missed out, Andy Ruiz, Kubrat Pulev.
"These are consecutive fights. You don't see Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Sefer Serferi. Who is the other geezer? I can't even remember his name, the Italian bloke? And then Agit Kabayel.
"I mean it's laughable when you compare the two resumes, but it's in black and white for everyone to see."
Joshua has one loss on his record which came against Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, while Fury has not lost in 31 pro bouts, with his only blemish coming in a draw with Deontay Wilder back in December 2018.
Joshua is set to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London on December 12, with two fights against Fury expected to take place in 2021 providing he comes through unscathed.
Meanwhile, Fury was originally thought to be taking on German Agit Kayabel on December 5, but a tweet on Sunday appeared to announce that he would not be stepping into the ring until next year.
He said: "The Gypsy King is returning in 2021. Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory."