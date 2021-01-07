‘I’m coming towards the end of my career’ - Anthony Joshua reveals he has five years left in boxing
Anthony Joshua has revealed he is ‘coming towards the end’ of his career as he prepares for life after boxing.
The 31-year-old Brit is currently unified world heavyweight champion having risen to the top of the professional ranks following his Olympic gold medal triumph in the amateurs eight years ago.
But while he still remains a relatively fresh face at the top of professional boxing, Joshua is already looking at how much longer he has left in the sport.
"This isn't the start of my career. I'm coming towards the end of my career," Joshua told Sky Sports News.
"I'm not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I'm always planning ahead so I'm coming towards the end of my career.
"Five years left and that's basically an Olympic cycle. I've got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I'll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through."
Joshua is eyeing up an undisputed clash with fellow countryman Tyson Fury next month as he looks to secure the WBC belt, the final strap needed to complete his collection.
No man has been crowned undisputed heavyweight champion since Britain’s Lennox Lewis achieved the feat back in 1999.