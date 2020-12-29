Anthony Joshua has vowed to make the undisputed fight with Tyson Fury next, but has stressed he is taking his time to ensure the right deal is made.

Joshua and Fury appear to be on a collision course to face one another for all four heavyweight titles in 2021 after AJ knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their fight earlier this month.

And while fans around the world continue to wait on an agreement to be reached between the two Brits, Joshua remains confident it is only a matter of time.

Fury taunted Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn with a top on social media recently (Tyson Fury/Instagram)

"How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it’s happening," he said in a guest column for Boxing News.

"But until you hear it from me, don’t buy into anything. I’m serious about the fight so when I announce it you’ll know it’s real. I’m taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years.

"I’ve been chasing this road to 'undisputed' and when the time is right I’ll announce it and I’ll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand.

"When it was Deontay Wilder in my way, that was my focus and he admitted we gave him lucrative offers that he turned down.

"Now it’s Tyson Fury that’s my pure focus. The offers will be made, substantial offers.

"I’ve fought many champions before so it’s obvious to see we’ve done business with world champions before. It’s no different with Fury, he should take this fight with both hands. The money will be split down the middle."

Joshua and Fury reached a ‘financial agreement’ earlier this year for two fights in 2021.

But details such as where the fight takes place still need to be decided, a decision which is made even more difficult by the coronavirus restrictions in many areas including the UK.