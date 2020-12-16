British world champion Callum Smith has showed off his massive size advantage over Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez ahead of their huge super-middleweight title fight in Texas this weekend.

Canelo, who is regarded by many as the pound-for-pound No 1, takes on undefeated WBA champion Smith, who is bidding to become the first man in more than seven years to defeat the Mexican.

And when they came face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday, the incredible height difference became apparent to both fighters.

Canelo is 5ft 8in while Smith is a freakishly big super-middleweight that stands at 6ft 3in.

And while the Liverpudlian was only confirmed to be Canelo’s opponent this Saturday just four weeks ago, he still believes he has had enough time to work out how to beat the four-weight world champion.

"Four weeks’ notice for the biggest fight possible isn’t ideal," he told Ring TV.

"However, given the times that we’re in, I kind of expected to get it at late notice. And I wasn’t sitting around doing nothing. If I’d been sitting around doing nothing and got four weeks’ notice, then I would have passed on it.

"I’m the champion and as long as I have those belts, I’m in a position to land the biggest fights possible, and I would still have been in a position to secure the Canelo fight.

"I would have seen the year out and tried to get it next year. I’ve taken this fight because I believe that I’m ready and I’m in good shape.

"I believe that I’ll be able to go in there and do what I do."

Alvarez’s only defeat in 56 fights came against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.

Meanwhile, Smith still boasts perfect professional record of 27-0 having come through compatriot John Ryder in his last fight in October 2019.

The fight will be available to both UK and non-UK customers for £1.99 through streaming platform DAZN.