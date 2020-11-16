Heavyweight Hughie Fury added to undercard of Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in December
Heayweight contender Hughie Fury has been added to the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s unified world title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev next month.
Fury, 26, who is the cousin of WBC champion Tyson Fury, will fight former world heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach at The 02 Arena on December 12.
Wach lost to Wladimir Klitschko when challenging for the Ukrainian’s belts back in 2012, but has since been beaten five more times, most recently against Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia 12 months ago.
"I’m very excited to be back in action again on Nov 21," Fury told Matchroom Boxing.
"It’s been a while and I’m ready to show what I’m all about. I’ve been in the gym working on a lot of different aspects of my game, perfecting what I needed to do.
"Mariusz Wach is a good fighter who’s been in with many top tier fighters including a world title challenge. He brings power and size, and you can’t switch off for a second. I want these kind of fights as these fights will help me achieve what I need. I’m expecting a tough fight with Wach."
Fury lost his only world title fight by majority decision when he fought Joseph Parker back in 2018 and has also come up short against Joshua’s mandatory challenger Pulev and Alexander Povetkin.
But the Brit bounced back with a win over Pavel Sour in March and will now be looking to make a statement against Wach.
Eddie Hearn’s promotional company Matchroom Boxing have also announced the addition of another heavyweight fight to the Joshua v Pulev card in Martin Bakole v Sergey Kuzmin.
Meanwhile, British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie will also feature on the bill as he fights in his first world title fight against Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki.