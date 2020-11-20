Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has urged WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury not to fight before an undisputed clash in the first half of next year.

Joshua and Fury are set to meet for all four world title belts in 2021 providing AJ comes through his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

Fury cancelled his plans to box at the end of 2020 earlier this month, but it is unclear whether he intends to fight in the early part of next year before a Joshua clash.

However, Hearn has told The Gypsy King to wait and fight Joshua in his next bout.

Fury has not boxed since he Deontay Wilder nine months ago (PA Archive)

"Listen, it's completely over to them. We have the dynamics of the deal in place," he told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to hear [from] Fury: 'No, I'm thinking about fighting in March or April.' Why? Just go straight into the AJ fight. It's going to be the same timeframe.

"[Fury] boxed in February. It's not like he's been out and he didn't box in 2020.

Joshua has to come through Pulev next month if he is to secure the Fury fight (PA)

"Listen, Fury doesn't want to take a small fight. They couldn't even get the money together to give him a fight in December, so let's give him plenty of money. Let's give him the biggest fight.

"Fury wants to fight AJ, unquestionably, and AJ wants to fight Fury. It's no conversation to be had until AJ's hand is raised on December 12. Once that is made, let's get it on. Let's give everyone the fight they want and deserve."

Joshua and Fury have already reached a deal ‘in principle’ for two fights in 2021, subject to them both retaining their belts until then.

Meanwhile, American Deontay Wilder is trying to force through a trilogy bout with Fury as he looks to settle a contract dispute through mediation.