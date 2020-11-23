Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has defended the decision to price Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev next month at £24.95 on Sky Sports Box Office.

It marks the second fight in a row that will cost fans almost £25 after his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr at the end of last year.

And while some fans have criticised the decision to raise the price during a pandemic when many people are struggling financially, Hearn pointed to the problems the coronavirus crisis has caused as a major reason why they have increased it from the standard £19.95.

Joshua will make the first defence of his world titles since regaining them at the end of 2019 (PA)

"At a time where we’ve lost 70,000 spectators and millions and millions and millions and millions of revenue, we just decided to keep the price the same as it was for his last fight," he told Boxing Social.

"Moving forward I don’t know, I guess the next fight will be against Tyson Fury so will it be £24.95 or £29.95? I don’t know. It was a big challenge getting this fight made and we just decided to keep the price the same as his last fight.

"We’re keeping the biggest star in world boxing fighting. This is why Tyson Fury, whose last fight was £24.95 as well, couldn’t fight, because they couldn’t get the money together because they couldn’t have done enough pay-per-view buys."

One argument leveled at Hearn and Sky against the price increase is that the Ruiz fight was a much bigger bout as the Mexican-American had stunned Joshua by knocking him out just six months earlier.

But Hearn has dismissed the notion that the Pulev clash is an easier touch for the Brit.

When asked whether he thinks Pulev is as good as Ruiz, he responded: "He’s a better fighter than Andy Ruiz.

Joshua’s last fight against Ruiz in Saudi Arabia was also £24.95 (PA)

Joshua v Pulev will take place in London on December 12 and signal the final major UK boxing show of the year.