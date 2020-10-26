British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has told Oleksandr Usyk he will ‘know he has been in a fight’ when the pair leave the ring after their clash at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Chisora, who has lost nine times in his professional career to date, goes into the bout as the outsider against his Ukrainian opponent, who is undefeated and a former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Chisora has continued to bounce back from defeats throughout his career - (Copyright PA)

But while the odds seem to be stacked against the Zimbabwe-born brawler, he remains supremely confident heading into the fight.

"I will make sure that when Usyk gets out of that ring he knows he has been in a fight," he told BBC Sport.

"He wants to claim he is at the top of the food chain, but if he wants to do that he needs to box a true heavyweight. It's a fight - the guy is going to chuck the kitchen sink at me.

"The fight sells itself - he is a good fighter and is loved by the English fans. Even people who don't like boxing love watching him and he's fighting myself.

"There is nothing bad about this fight, there's not hatred, it's all about the love for the sport."

Chisora has strung together a run of three straight victories since being knocked out by Dillian Whyte in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Usyk is returning to fight in the UK for the second time after he stopped Tony Bellew in his last fight at cruiserweight in November 2018.

The heavyweight clash, which is taking place behind closed doors, will be available to watch on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95.