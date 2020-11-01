Gervonta Davis produces STUNNING knockout of the year contender to beat Leo Santa Cruz in Texas
Gervonta Davis produced one of the knockouts of the year in Texas on Saturday night as he sparked Leo Santa Cruz out cold in front of 10,000 fans at the Alomodome Arena.
After a close first six rounds, the 25-year-old American hit Santa Cruz with a devastating uppercut to finish the fight in the seventh.
The win sees Davis, who moves 24-0 as a pro, reclaim the WBA Super World Featherweight Title and retain his WBA Lightweight Title.
Speaking after the fight, he said: "I'm going to continue to show people all over the world that I'm the best.
"I don't have to call anybody else out. I'm the top dog. Just line them up, and I'll knock them out one by one."
The show was granted permission to open the gates to a crowd, albeit at a drastically limited capacity from the 72,000 the San Antonio stadium can ordinarily hold.
Many fight fans now want to see Davis take on fellow American Teofimo Lopez after he stunned Vasyl Lomachenko earlier this month with a brilliant boxing display.
Elsewhere on Saturday night, Japan’s Naoya Inoue also retained his WBA super world and IBF world bantamweight titles with a seventh round knockout of Australian Jason Moloney in Las Vegas.
"The final punch, I'm very happy and satisfied with that punch," Inoue said after another special performance.
The pound-for-pound star is now 20-0 as a professional and has already won world titles in three different weight classes.