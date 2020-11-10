WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder has ‘lost his marbles’ after the American accused him of cheating during their rematch back in February.

Wilder, who was beaten by Fury via seventh round stoppage after a one-way beating in Las Vegas, recently made a number of accusations relating to his defeat including that the Brit tampered with his own gloves.

In a confusing Instagram video, Wilder also alleged that his former trainer, Mark Breland, had spiked his water before the fight.

Fury has now come out and spoken about the accusations and excuses which his most recent opponent has given.

I think he's lost his marbles," he told boxing journalist Gareth A Davies. "First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves and now someone's spiked his water.

"It is defamation of character isn't it, mature. I'm quite concerned for his mental wellbeing to be fair, rather than his boxing career - that's gone.

"Some people can't take loss. Imagine being undefeated for 12 years as a professional and make ten defences.

"And you were told you could beat this guy - he's come back after three years out of the ring and ballooning up in weight, given you a boxing lesson and then absolutely annihilated you in the rematch.

"Would I be the same? No. I'd say, 'Right I lost to a better man, fair play.' But they are not like me are they."

Fury went on to praise heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua for his handling of defeat after the Brit regained his heavyweight belts following defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

"AJ got beat by Ruiz and he didn't make a million excuses he just said, 'Fantastic, well done'. So I suppose it's different sportsmen for different places," he added.

Fury and Wilder were expected to clash in a trilogy fight later this year, but the American’s contractual right to a third bout is now said to have expired.

Instead, Fury is set to take on German Agit Kayabel on December 5, before hopefully taking on Anthony Joshua in an undisputed mega-fight next year.