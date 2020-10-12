Tyson Fury has confirmed he is no longer entertaining the idea of a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder and is instead looking ahead to an undisputed clash with Anthony Joshua next year.

After stopping Wilder in seven rounds back in February, it was thought the American would invoke his rematch clause and that a third bout between the two would take place at the end of 2020.

Fury manhandled Wilder on his way to a stunning victory in February - (Copyright PA)

But after delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Fury has now said he is tired of waiting for Wilder’s side to make a decision.

"I was looking forward to smashing Wilder again," he told The Athletic. "A quick and easy fight. But Wilder and his team were messing around with the date. They don’t really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion.

"They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his a** again.

"Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to Dec 19. Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I’ve been training. I’m ready. When they tried moving off Dec 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on."

Fury has agreed a deal ‘in principle’ for two fights with Joshua in 2021, a clash which would likely see the winner collect all four world heavyweight titles.

And the Gypsy King insists now his focus is on becoming undisputed champion by the end of next year.

Joshua holds three of the four world heavyweight title belts - (Copyright PA)

"I am the best fighter in the world," he added. "The lineal heavyweight champion. The two-time Ring magazine heavyweight champion. The WBC heavyweight champion.

"And before the end of 2021, I will be the only man on this earth with a heavyweight championship belt."

Joshua is set to face Kubrat Pulev in December, while it is unclear yet who Fury will fight if he steps in the ring before a clash with his fellow Brit.