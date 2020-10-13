Former European Champions Agit Kayabel is the front-runner to face Tyson Fury if the Gypsy King returns to the UK on December 5.

Fury was originally expected to face American Deontay Wilder for the third time at the end of the year, but that clash has now fallen through after the contract expired.

Kayabel’s biggest win came against Dereck Chisora back in 2017 - (Copyright Twitter: @bigfightweekend)

Now the plan is for Fury to come back to Britain for the first time in more than two years as he brings with him the WBC title.

And according to former ESPN reporter and highly respected journalist Dan Rafael, undefeated German Kayabel is in the driving seat to be selected for the bout.

Speaking on Twitter, Rafael said: "Per source, Germany's Agit Kabayel (20-0, 13 KOs), the former European heavyweight champion, is a leading candidate to be Tyson Fury's challenger should a fight Dec. 5 in the UK take place.

"Kabayel is co-promoted by Top Rank, as is Fury & is ranked in the WBC's top 15. #boxing"

Kayabel’s most noteworthy win came against Dereck Chisora in Monaco in November 2017 when he beat the Brit by majority decision.

On Sunday, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum revealed the plan now for his heavyweight champion is to box in the UK at the end of the year and then face Anthony Joshua for the undisputed title in the first half of 2021.

The legendary promoter said: "If he (Fury) wants to do a fight in December then he’ll have to do it with another opponent in the UK and then, hopefully if he’s successful and Joshua is successful on December 12, we will look forward to talking about the Fury vs Joshua fight sometime in the spring of next year.

"Tyson Fury is a very intelligent man and he put it accurately that if he can’t do a Wilder fight in December, which it looks like can’t happen, he wants to fight someone else.

"He’s been training vigorously during this whole pandemic. Last time he fought was in February, so sure he should do a fight in December in the UK against an opponent that will be selected and we will get ready for April or May for the great showdown that everyone wants to see, which is Fury against Joshua.

"The only thing that is going to stop that fight is if Tyson Fury doesn’t beat the opponent he selects in December and Joshua doesn’t beat Pulev. But if they both win, that’s the fight we are moving ahead on for April or May next year."