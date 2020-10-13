Mike Tyson fans raised concerns over the health of the former heavyweight champion after an awkward interview on Good Morning Britain.

The 54 year-old, who is set to make his boxing return next month in an exhibition bout against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr, was on the ITV show to promote the clash on November 28.

Tyson’s health has been questioned as he is returning to boxing in his mid-50s - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

But in an uncomfortable exchange with Piers Morgan, Tyson’s answers were largely inaudible throughout the conversation.

Morgan asked: "How do you feel, are you in the kind of nick you were in 15 years ago?"

Tyson responded: “Pretty much, I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this.”

Morgan then turned his attention to politics, asking: "In three weeks, we've obviously got your big clash coming. But also the US Presidential election. You've been friends with Donald Trump for a very long time, do you think he can win again?"

"Well, anything is possible, people should go to the voting booth and people should vote," Tyson replied bluntly.

The ex-heavyweight champ was then quizzed on whether being able to vote for the first time since his prison sentence in the 1990s was a big deal for him.

He added: "Yes, because it's true, that's very important to me. I get to cast my vote and vote for who I want to vote for. I'm not talking politics. Anyone can vote for anyone, but please vote."

Here is just some of the reaction: