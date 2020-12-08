Evander Holyfield insists trilogy with Mike Tyson ‘is going to happen’ 23 years after famous ear bite
Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield believes a trilogy fight with Mike Tyson is ‘going to happen’, 23 years after their infamous second bout.
The discussions have come about after Tyson’s exhibition with Roy Jones Jr at the end of last month, a contest which ended in a draw.
But a third fight between Holyfield and Tyson has much more of a backstory than Tyson’s clash with Jones.
After Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round of their fight in November 1996, the pair met for a rematch seven months later, only for it to end by disqualification when ‘Iron Mike’ bit a chunk out of his rival’s ear in the third round.
Now, more than two decades later, Holyfield,58, wants to meet Tyson, 54, in the ring one last time.
"We’ve definitely had conversations with them. It looks like it’s going to happen," he told TMZ.
"Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that. Let’s do it."
Holyfield was one of the greatest fighters of his generation having become undisputed cruiserweight champion and then moving up to heavyweight to become a unified champion during an era which also included the likes of Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Riddick Bowe.