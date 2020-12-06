Errol Spence Jr beats Danny Garcia to defend WBC and IBF world titles
12:39pm, Sun 06 Dec 2020
Errol Spence Jr defended his WBC and IBF world titles against Danny Garcia in his first fight since a serious car crash in October last year.
Spence Jr, 30, dominated the welterweight bout to win by a unanimous decision at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in front of around 16,000 fans.
On his return, the American extended his record to 27-0 and said afterwards: "The moment is surreal especially coming back from my accident a year ago.
“Be patient with me. This was a comeback fight for me and I had to shake off some cobwebs.”
Spence Jr was in intensive care following the car crash after flipping his sports car at high speed.