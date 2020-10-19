Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr has confirmed he is interested in facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the 80,000 AT&T Stadium in Dallas at some point in his career.

The 30 year-old is gearing up for his first fight in more than 14 months as he returns from a high-speed car crash which left him in serious condition towards the end of 2019.

Canelo (right) is undefeated in seven years and widely regarded as one of the best boxers on the planet - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Spence is due to defend his 147-pound titles against Danny Garcia on December 5, but has already discussed the possibility of moving up two weight classes to face Canelo at middleweight.

"With Canelo, yeah, I'd definitely entertain that. That can happen, that's a huge fight," he told The Sun when asked if he would fight Alvarez in the Cowboys’ stadium.

"That would be huge for the Cowboys' stadium when we're back to 100 per cent capacity. That's another mega-fight which I could have. I could have a lot of mega-fights.

"It takes quite a few pounds to get down to 147. I wouldn't have any problems fighting at 160.

"But, at the end of the day, it's down to the guys in suits."

Canelo has not lost in 12 fights since he was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather as a youngster back in 2013.

But the Mexican superstar has not fought since November of last year as he continues an ongoing legal dispute with his promoters Golden Boy and broadcasters DAZN.

Meanwhile, Spence’s most eye-catching wins so far in his career have come against Kell Brook in Sheffield three years ago and against fellow American Shawn Porter last time out.

The major fight boxing fans want to see Spence in is against WBO Welterweight Champion and former undisputed super-lightweight champion Terence Crawford.

It was recently announced that Crawford will be fighting Britain’s Brook in Las Vegas on November 14.