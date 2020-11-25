World’s Strongest Man rivals Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson have announced their long-awaited fight for next year in what is being dubbed ‘the heaviest boxing match in history’.

Hall, who beat Bjornsson to the 2017 WSM title, will face the Icelandic star in September 2021 in Las Vegas.

Management company MTK Global, who work with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, have linked up with the promoters of the fight as advisors for the bout.

Speaking about the fight, Hall, 32, said: "I’m training for this fight like I trained to be the strongest man in the world, no stone unturned and anyone in my way is getting milled down.

"With the experience MTK Global brings to the table, this event will be even better than it was going to be.

"As for the fight itself, I have zero doubt in my mind that cry baby Thor is getting folded in half and sent packing back to Iceland."

And 31-year-old Bjornsson, who is also known for playing The Mountain in Game of Thrones, added: "I’m very excited with MTK Global’s involvement as this is something I’ve been taking very seriously and I want others to know how serious this fight will be.

"I’ve been extremely focused and dedicated in my training as always and I am looking forward to getting in that ring."

Both men have been trimming down this year ahead of their clash in 2021.

But despite that loss of muscle, there is still expected to be around 54 stone of weight in the ring when the two collide next year in one of the most unique boxing match-ups ever seen.