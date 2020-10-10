Double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams has opened up about how she planned to kill her abusive father when she was a child.

The 37 year-old, who was the first woman in Olympic history to win a boxing gold medal when she triumphed at London 2012, revealed both she and her mum Dee were physically abused by her dad.

Adams will be remembered as the first ever woman to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games - (Copyright PA)

And it was when Adams told her mum what she planned to do, that the pair made the decision to leave him.

"He’d get violent with both of us," she told the Mail Online. "Because I have ADHD, when I was younger I was very hyperactive, so it was very, very hard for me to keep still, especially when he was watching TV.

"So, I was always getting into trouble with my dad. Sometimes, I felt, I was getting hit for no reason.

"It got to the point when I was around nine that I told my mum that I thought we needed to leave.

"I was watching a TV show about a family that was going through the same sort of situation we were. They ended up killing the father and burying him in the garden.

"I remember saying to my mum: 'It’s going to be OK, I’ve seen a way we can get rid of Dad on TV, I just don’t know where we’re going to put the body because our garden is concrete.'

"That was a pretty big wake-up call for my mum."

Adams also spoke about how her mother was not allowed to have any friends and was 'not really allowed a life at all’ as her father controlled their lives.

The Leeds-born fighter, who also became a world champion as a professional boxer before her retirement last year, will make history in the entertainment industry later this month when she becomes one half of the first same-sex couple in Strictly Come Dancing history.

Strictly kicks off on October 17 but will go ahead behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.