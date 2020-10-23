Heavyweight Dillian Whyte has mocked YouTuber KSI after the internet star suggested he could beat Mike Tyson if the two clashed in a boxing ring.

KSI made his professional debut when he fought fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in Los Angeles last year, winning by split decision.

Tyson is returning for the first time since he hung up his gloves in 2005 - (Copyright PA)

Meanwhile, legendary heavyweight Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years when he takes on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on November 28.

And while Tyson is 54 and well past his prime, Whyte was left baffled as to why KSI would think he could beat 'Iron Mike’.

After being told what KSI said, Whyte told YouTube channel iFL TV: "My internet doesn’t even send me stupid things like that, my internet knows. I would change my company if they sent me stupid things like that.

"I don’t know what’s wrong with these guys. You had one little fight."

Tyson retired with a record of 50 wins and six defeats and is widely regarded as one of the most feared heavyweights of all-time.

KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, is a cruiserweight that was dropped by Paul on his pro debut despite going on to win a close decision.

Olatunji is expected to face Logan’s brother Jake Paul if he returns to boxing, but no deal has been agreed.

Meanwhile, Whyte is gearing up for a rematch with Russian Olympic gold medallist Alexander Povetkin on November 21.

The British fighter was knocked out in devastating fashion when the pair met first time around back in August.