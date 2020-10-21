A training partner of Deontay Wilder’s has revealed the American is ready to fight Tyson Fury in December despite the Brit confirming he has ‘moved on’.

After their controversial draw in December 2018, Fury destroyed Wilder inside seven rounds in February of this year to claim the WBC Heavyweight Title.

Fury dropped Wilder twice on his way to victory earlier this year - (Copyright PA)

Contractually, Wilder had the right to a third fight with Fury, but the Gypsy King has now come out and said that right has expired and that he is going to take on someone else in the UK at the end of 2020 instead.

But Raphael Akpejiori, who shares a strength and conditioning coach with Wilder, insists The Bronze Bomber is still training for the trilogy bout.

"I’m just saying from Deontay’s perspective he is ready to go for December," he told The Sun.

"He is expecting Wilder-Fury in December, that’s what he’s been told and that is what he is training for and he’s ready to go.

"He is ready to go, he was ready to fight in July. I think they have a fight date set for December if i’m not mistaken and he is ready to go.

"He has a contract for a rematch I believe, so he (Fury) has to show up to the arena on that day. Deontay will show up to the arena on that day, that's what I can tell you.

"I have conversations with him once a week. To the best of my knowledge he will be in that arena, wherever that fight takes place."

Fury and his promoter Bob Arum have both stated that the WBC champion will be fighting in the UK on December 5, with an opponent to be announced in due course.

It means he will be fighting just one week before compatriot Anthony Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev at The 02 Arena on December 12.

Joshua and Fury reached a ‘financial agreement’ earlier this year for two blockbuster heavyweight dust-ups in 2021, providing they remain undefeated.

If the pair do come through their next fights and meet in the early part of next year, the winner will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.