Tyson Fury’s cutman believes Deontay Wilder is a tougher fight for the Gypsy King than Anthony Joshua.

Fury dropped Wilder twice on his way to a stoppage victory in Las Vegas earlier this year to claim the WBC Heavyweight Title.

Joshua suffered his first defeat in June of last year against Andy Ruiz Jr - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

And while many believe now that the top two in the division are Fury and Joshua, Jorge Capetillo feels Wilder remains the more difficult opponent.

"I think Wilder is tougher because of his natural power," he told Marc Gatford via MyBettingSites.co.uk. "His record shows this. If you have 42 knockouts, that’s something you don’t see every day. So with all due respect, we got to be more aware of Wilder than Anthony.

“I think Anthony is a great fighter, a great kid, a great human being. But I believe Tyson Fury is way too much for him.

“Fury is a complete fighter; he’ll box you, he can stand with you – toe to toe. He will be knocked down and won’t quit. He’ll keep getting up. All of those experiences make Tyson a better man, a better fighter – he’s the better fighter.

"Anthony is a fighter that you have to be in front of for him to land, I don’t see too much creativity; feinting, using the jab more, head movement, knowing how to use the range and distance, using the ring.

“Their IQ is different; their whole IQ is different. Anthony is a strong man who will come after you like he did with Andy (Ruiz Jr), but it will be a different fight with Tyson.

"Tyson is the best fighter of this era and the heavyweight division and he proved it.”

Fury was expected to fight Wilder for a third time later on this year, but promoter Frank Warren has now cast doubts as to whether that clash will go ahead.

Meanwhile, Joshua is set to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev behind closed doors in December.

If the two remain undefeated in 2020 then they are due to meet twice next year having reached a financial agreement for two fights in 2021.