Dave Allen searching for new opponent after Christian Hammer tests positive for coronavirus
British heavyweight Dave Allen is looking for a new opponent after Christian Hammer tested positive for coronavirus.
The 28-year-old Yorkshireman was set to take on the Romanian-German on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora on October 31.
But less than two weeks out from the fight Hammer has contracted Covid-19, meaning the bout can no longer take place.
A statement from Allen’s promoters Matchroom Boxing read: “Christian Hammer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out the fight vs Dave Allen on the #UsykChisora undercard."
Matchroom also confirmed that a new opponent for Allen would be announced ‘shortly’, although the Brit has revealed on social media that a deal has not yet been finalised with anyone.
Allen took to Instagram on Tuesday night to call out 35-year-old Jamaican Lenroy Thomas, who he has boxed twice previously.
Thomas beat The White Rhino by split decision at Bramall Lane in Sheffield back in 2017, before their rematch ten months later ended in a technical draw due to a clash of heads in the first round.
Allen is a fan favourite among British boxing fans and has a professional record of 18 wins, five defeats and two draws.