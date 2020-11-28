British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will finally face off on Saturday night in a long-awaited domestic clash.

The pair were due to fight back in April before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the contest, and it was then pushed back again when it was deemed that July 11 would not be feasible.

And a third postponement came when the October 24 show was delayed, but now it seems that finally they are going to meet in the ring.

Dubois, 23, is 15-0 as a professional and being tipped as the future of British heavyweight boxing.

Meanwhile, Joyce, 35, is 11-0 but is the underdog heading into the fight despite his vast amateur experience which includes an Olympic silver medal.

It promises to be an intriguing clash of styles and one you do not want to miss.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of fight night this weekend

Dubois v Joyce is one of the biggest British clashes of recent years (PA Archive)

What time and channel?

The show kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Saturday, November 28 and will be available live on BT Sport 1. Ring walks for Dubois and Joyce are expected to be shortly after 10pm.

There are several ways you can get BT Sport. If you have BT Broadband, you can put BT TV and Sport on your current package from £15 per month.

Where can I stream it?

You can watch the show with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a rolling contract.

BT Sport subscribers will also be able to stream the match on the BT Sport website and via the BT Sport app on a laptop, smartphone or tablets.

How much will it cost?

If you are already a BT Sport customer then the fight is free as it is not being broadcast on a pay-per-view platform.

However, if you wish to watch Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr afterwards then you will have to fork out £19.95.