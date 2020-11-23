British welterweight Conor Benn has called out fellow countryman Josh Kelly for a domestic clash after his victory over Sebastian Formella.

Benn, 24, who is the son of legendary super-middleweight Nigel Benn, won 99-91, 99-92, 100-91 to claim an impressive unanimous decision win over the seasoned German.

And the Essex-based boxer did not shy away in his post-fight interview from his desire to get in the ring with Kelly as soon as possible.

"You've got all of these fighters calling me out, I'm only interested in one fight and that's Josh Kelly," he told Sky Sports.

Benn won his 17th professional fight by unanimous decision (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

"That's the only fight I'm interested in. You can forget all these other people calling me out, because they've got loads of Instagram followers. I don't care. If they aren't benefitting me, I don't want it.

"The only big domestic I want is Kelly.

"As for people saying I'm scared and all that, stop talking rubbish. Do I look like a scared fighter?

"They [Josh Kelly's team] should have taken the chance when they could, because I'm on the up."

Benn is 17-0 now as a pro, while Kelly is 10-0-1 as he drew with American Ray Robinson in June 2019.

The 26-year-old has not fought since December of last year but is expected to face Russian David Avanesyan early in 2021.

Speaking about the potential fight between Benn and Kelly, Eddie Hearn, who promotes both men, said: "Josh Kelly will fight David Avanesyan in January.

"If he gets through that test, and Conor will have one more, that is an absolute blockbuster for the summer. It's a massive domestic fight."