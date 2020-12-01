Chris Eubank Jr has laid into heavyweight Daniel Dubois after he was stopped by Joe Joyce in the tenth round of their domestic dust-up at the weekend.

Dubois suffered a broken orbital bone and nerve damage to his left eye as he dropped down to one knee and was subsequently counted out after a close fight.

But Eubank had no sympathy for the 23-year-old Brit as he refused to hold back in his criticism of the young star.

Eubank carried on with a split eye against George Groves in 2018 but went on to lose by unanimous decision (PA)

"If you can dish it out, you need to be able to take it," he told The Sun.

"He could have just run around the ring for the last three rounds, if his eye was that bad, but don’t ever take a knee and blame one bad eye.

"It is one thing to take a knee when getting battered, I understand that, living to fight another day.

"But I have no excuse for letting yourself be counted out when you are ahead and still in the fight. I was disgusted.

"Dubois has a lot of potential but being young is not an excuse.

"He is 23 and has knocked out 14 of his 15 previous opponents. He is young and has his career ahead of him but that was so disappointing."

Eubank has never been stopped in a professional fight but has been beaten twice on points by Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves.

Dubois’ loss to Joyce was the first of his career as he now looks to regroup and get his career back on track.

On Monday, he tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support over the weekend. All my respect to Joe Joyce, he boxed well and won fair and square.

"I thought I was winning the fight. I tried to fight through the injury but I couldn’t in the end. I’m out of hospital and will wait now for the fracture to heal.

"I’ll be back to prove my doubters wrong and my fans right."