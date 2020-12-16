Chris Eubank Jr does not believe Callum Smith has much chance of beating Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their super-middleweight showdown in Texas this weekend.

Smith comes in to the clash as the underdog against Alvarez, who has not lost in seven years and is widely considered to be the pound-for-pound No 1 in the sport.

But while some believe Smith’s height, reach and overall size advantage could be key in him overcoming Canelo, Eubank feels the Mexican will be too much for the Brit.

Canelo (left) and Smith (right) will fight for the WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles this weekend (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

"It will be a dominant performance from Canelo," he told Sky Sports.

"After watching Smith against John Ryder, that exposed a lot of weaknesses in his game. Canelo is a better, more advanced version of Ryder.

"Smith will have a lot of trouble in this fight. I don't see him being effective.

"But he does have heavy hands so that would be the only way he has success - but Canelo has a good chin.

"Smith is a legitimate world champion so is the right fight for Canelo."

Smith is bidding to become the first man since Floyd Mayweather in 2013 to defeat Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Eubank Jr has not fought in 12 months and there has been no word on when he will return to the ring.

The 31-year-old world title challenger, who fluctuates between the middleweight and super-middleweight divisions, has only boxed once since he picked up the biggest win of his career against James DeGale in February 2019.