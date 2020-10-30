Dereck Chisora took his Halloween night fight against Oleksandr Usyk to new extremes at the weigh-in on Friday when he arrived covered in spooky white paint.

The Brit, who is a huge outsider going into the the heavyweight clash on Saturday against the unbeaten Ukrainian, took to the scales at 18st 3lbs, five pounds lighter than he was for his last fight against David Price 12 months ago, with ‘WAR’ written on his chest.

Meanwhile, former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk, who is facing his first real test in the heavyweight division, came in at a career-heaviest 15st 7lbs.

When asked what Chisora was saying to him as the pair came face-to-face for the final time before Saturday night, Usyk told Sky Sports: "He kept saying: 'I know you understand what I'm saying'. Then he kept saying: 'War, war, war!'

Usyk was then quizzed on whether the weight he is at was by design, to which he added: "That's exactly the shape I aimed for. It could have been a bit more, but it's still good.

"It's important to make a good statement on Saturday to avoid hesitation from my opponents in the future.

"Now people say they don't believe me, they don't trust me. On Saturday I will make my statement for the heavyweights."

Meanwhile, Chisora believes his only route to victory on Saturday night is by stopping the Ukrainian.

"I would rather him knock me out, than me do nothing," the Brit said. "Either I will knock him out or he will quit on his stool. That's what we're going for."