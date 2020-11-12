Britain’s Callum Smith set to land huge fight against pound-for-pound star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in December
WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith looks set to secure the biggest fight of his professional career against Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.
The Brit has reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ with the pound-for-pound superstar for a clash on either December 18 or 19 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, according to ESPNmx.
Earlier this week Canelo revealed his desire to fight before the end of 2020 after he split with Golden Boy Promotions and streaming platform DAZN.
And it appeared as though American world champion Caleb Plant was the front runner for the fight in December as Alvarez searched for an opponent to face 13 months after his last bout against Sergey Kovalev.
But now it seems he has settled on Smith, the undefeated Liverpudlian who has held the WBA belt in the 168-pound division since stopping George Groves in September 2018.
Alvarez is thought to favour Texas as the preferred location for the fight as fans are currently allowed to attend live events there despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, Gervonta Davis knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in front of a crowd of 10,000 in the southern US state.
The AT&T Stadium also holds a narrative for a Canelo-Smith clash as the Brit’s older brother Liam Smith was stopped by Alvarez in the very same venue back in 2016.
Canelo has not been beaten since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.
Meanwhile, Smith is 27-0 as a pro but was pushed all the way in his last fight back in October 2019 when he beat compatriot John Ryder by unanimous decision.