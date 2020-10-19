Boxing judge Terry O’Connor is being investigated after images emerged on social media appearing to show him on his phone during a fight he was scoring between Lewis Ritson and Miguel Vasquez.

The 67-year-old left many boxing fans stunned when he scored the fight 117-111 in favour of Ritson on Saturday night.

The North East fighter then proceeded to get the nod via a split decision after fellow judge Michael Alexander scored it 115-113 for the Geordie.

This image of O’Connor allegedly on his phone began circulating immediately after the controversial decision - (Copyright Twitter: @Fight_Ghost)

But the Sky Sports commentary team, pundits and even Ritson’s promoter Eddie Hearn all opposed the decision as they felt Vasquez comfortable deserved the victory.

And the British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith has now confirmed they will be looking into it.

"I'm very, very disappointed. This has to be looked at and investigated as it will be," he told Boxing News in the wake of the images on social media.

"I am so frustrated that this seems to have happened. After the hard work we do behind the scenes we have something like this emerging.

"Personally I am so disappointed. I can't say anything more on this at this point."

Meanwhile, Hearn tweeted that if it is proven O’Connor was on his phone then he should be struck from his duties with immediate effect.

He said: "If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then then BBBofC should immediately remove him."

It is the second time in 18 months that Vasquez has been on the end of a controversial decision in Britain.

In June of last year, the Mexican lost 97-94 to Ohara Davies over ten rounds despite almost everyone feeling he had done enough to get the win.