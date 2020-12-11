Anthony Joshua weighs in four pounds heavier than last fight before HEATED face-off with Kubrat Pulev
Anthony Joshua has weighed in at 240 ¾ pounds for his world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev tomorrow night.
The Brit, who is returning to the ring for the first time in 12 months, tipped the scales nearly four pounds heavier than he did for his last fight against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.
Bulgarian Pulev, who has also not fought in more than a year, came in nine pounds lighter than he was for his last outing but nearly exactly the same as Joshua at 239 pounds.
After the pair weighed in, they faced off for one last time before their fight at Wembley Arena, with Pulev choosing to trash talk Joshua as the pair locked eyes just centimetres apart.
Joshua responded with some words of his own, although what was said was not picked up by the cameras.
AJ is looking to make the first defence of his world titles since reclaiming the belts against Ruiz in December of last year.
His only professional defeat came against Ruiz in New York in June 2019.
Meanwhile, Pulev boasts a pro record of 28-1, with his only loss occuring six years ago when Wladimir Klitschko knocked him out in the fifth round.