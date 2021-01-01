Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury fight ‘close’ to agreement, says promoter Eddie Hearn
A colossal undisputed heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is ‘close’ to being finalised, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.
Both sides have been working on the match-up ever since Joshua stopped mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their fight on December 12.
And while they are not yet ready to make a formal announcement, Hearn is encouraged by how negotiations are progressing.
"We're close. Backwards and forwards with contracts at the moment," he said in an interview with SiriusXM Boxing.
"Things have been progressing really well over the last week. I really believe you will see that fight May/June, everyone's working well in the right direction."
Joshua currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles, while Fury has possession of the WBC strap.
The Gypsy King has not fought since he won the green and gold belt with a seventh round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder back in February.
It is unclear at this stage whether or not a fight between Joshua and Fury would take place in the UK or abroad.